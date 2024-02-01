Truck Driver Faces Involuntary Manslaughter Charges for Lagos Bridge Tragedy

A tragic accident on Ojuelegba Bridge in Lagos has led to a truck driver, Ketu Asikpata, being arraigned on charges of involuntary manslaughter. The accident, which occurred on January 29, 2023, claimed the lives of nine individuals when Asikpata's container-laden vehicle fell onto a Suzuki minibus.

The Lagos state prosecution accused Asikpata of driving with gross negligence, a charge that has been leveled in the wake of the devastating incident. Asikpata was at the wheel of a Mack Truck when the accident occurred, and the charges against him have underscored the severe consequences of reckless driving.

Victims Identified

The victims of the fatal accident were identified as Felix Ifeanyi, Blessing Okwuma, Basirat King, Emeka Okoli, Ifeyinwa Okoli, Chidiebube Okoli, Ifechukwu Okoli, Abdulrahman Wahab, and Kamorudeen Garara. Their tragic loss has resonated deeply within the community, casting a long shadow over the incident.

Asikpata appeared at the Ikeja High Court, where he was ordered to remain in custody. The case is being presided over by Justice Oyindamola Ogala, who has adjourned the trial until February 12. The act contravened Section 224 of the Lagos State Criminal Law, and the court's decision to remand Asikpata signifies the gravity of the charges against him.