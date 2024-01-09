Troubled Teens Allegedly Exploited at Wyoming Ranch: A Case of Child Labor?

In a startling revelation, Wyoming’s Triangle Cross Ranch, a disciplinary camp for troubled teens, has been accused of operating as a child labor camp. The lawsuit, instituted in October 2023 by former inmates Andrew Lewis and Andrew Unruh, alleges that the facility coerced juveniles into executing grueling work in harsh conditions without sufficient sustenance or rest. The alleged punishments for not working speedily enough were severe and inhumane.

Claims of Deplorable Living Conditions

The young people purportedly had to carry out laborious tasks from dawn till dusk, including shoveling manure, caring for animals, and loading hay. The teens also alleged living in a shed, being forced to urinate in jugs, and suffering flash burns from welding. Moreover, there are accusations of physical abuse; some former attendees have claimed they were branded with hot metal.

Denial and Counterarguments by the Ranch

Triangle Cross Ranch has categorically denied these allegations. The ranch insists that while the treatment might have been stern, it was always with parental consent. They argue that the duties the boys had to perform were part of the program’s rigor, which the parents were made fully aware of. The ranch also contested that the lawsuit lacked specific allegations against the named defendants, and indicated that the claims of hundreds of hours of work within a 12-hour span are far-fetched.

The Lawsuit and the Ranch’s Counter Filing

The counter filing by the ranch further posits that the child labor allegations were merely complaints about disciplinary measures, and that the parents had agreed to the program. The ranch, which charged up to $2,500 in administration fees and a monthly $6,000 to parents sending their teens to the program, also contends that the communications between the attendees and their parents were closely monitored. The lawsuit also argues that the company named in the case did not even exist during the alleged incidents, and that the trafficking allegations lack solid evidence. In this grim tale of alleged abuse and exploitation, the truth remains to be seen.