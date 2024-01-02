Tristan Tate Criticizes Policing of Virtual Reality, Continues to Court Controversy

Former kickboxer and social media influencer, Tristan Tate, has publicly expressed his disdain for the involvement of law enforcement in virtual reality (VR) incidents. This critique was made in reaction to an ongoing police investigation into a virtual attack on a woman in a VR setting. Arguing the complexity of this issue, Tate took to social media platform, X/Twitter, to voice his concerns.

Law Enforcement in Virtual Spaces

According to Tate, the notion of legal scrutiny over virtual actions is absurd, drawing parallels to the virtual killings that occur in popular video games like Call of Duty. His view suggests that if such virtual activities were to be criminalized, he would choose to relocate to Mars. He further insists that decisions regarding children’s gaming activities should be left to the discretion of parents, rather than law enforcement.

Controversial Tate Brothers

Tristan and his brother Andrew Tate are no strangers to controversy. They are known for their critical stance on modern-day progressivism, often making statements that many perceive as inflammatory and alleged misogynistic comments. The brothers faced serious charges in 2023, including r*pe, human trafficking, and the formation of an organized crime group.

Maintaining Innocence and Popularity

Despite the grave allegations, the Tate brothers have maintained their innocence throughout the trials, claiming to be victims of a sociopolitical conspiracy. While their careers have transitioned from the kickboxing ring to social media influencing, they continue to enjoy popularity within certain circles of the combat sports community. Their connections extend to fellow UFC fighters, such as Sean O’Malley, Khamzat Chimaev, and Colby Covington.