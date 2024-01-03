Tripura Police Seizes 25 kg of Dry Ganja on Assam-Agartala Highway

In a significant operation, the Tripura police intercepted a vehicle and confiscated 25 kg of dry ganja on the Assam-Agartala national highway. The incident unfolded at a checkpoint in the Betbagan area, under the jurisdiction of the Ambassa police station in the Dhalai district of Tripura.

Interception and Seizure

The contraband was cleverly concealed within a vehicle bearing the registration number TR 01 AZ 0606. The vehicle was en route from Agartala to Guwahati when it was stopped by police for a routine check. Upon inspection, the police officers discovered the hidden stash of ganja and promptly apprehended the driver of the vehicle.

Contraband and Vehicle Secured

Both the vehicle and the ganja, worth an estimated Rs 2 lakh, were transported to the Ambassa police station. The arrest and seizure highlight the critical role of routine police checks in intercepting illegal substances and preventing them from reaching the market.

Previous Incidents and Ongoing Investigations

In a separate incident, Tripura police stopped an ambulance in Kailasahar and found 53 packets of marijuana valued at 20 lakhs rupees. The driver managed to flee the scene, leaving behind three counterfeit number plates in the vehicle. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, with police emphasizing the importance of these checks in their fight against the distribution of illegal substances.