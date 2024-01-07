en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tripura Police Constable Arrested for Intoxication During Court Testimony

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Tripura Police Constable Arrested for Intoxication During Court Testimony

In an unprecedented event in Tripura, police constable Ruphanghu Dangu was detained for attending court in a state of intoxication while testifying as a witness in a murder case. The constable, who is stationed at the Superintendent of Police office in Sepahijala district, was called to the District and Session court in Bishalgarh for his testimony regarding a 2017 murder in the Ganiamara area.

A Breach of Court Etiquette

Judge Debasish Kar took note of Dangu’s unsteady comportment and his disregard for court etiquette, despite numerous warnings. The constable’s behavior prompted the judge to order a formal arrest procedure on the spot. Dangu was subsequently taken for a medical examination at a local hospital, where his inebriated state was confirmed.

Charges Denied by the Constable

Despite the charges laid against him, Dangu denied being under the influence of alcohol. He insisted that he had been consuming tobacco in the form of ‘khaini’, a popular smokeless tobacco product, and not alcohol. His defense, however, failed to sway the court’s judgment.

Facing the Consequences

Superintendent of Police (Sepahijala) B P Reddy confirmed that an investigation has been initiated based on the complaint filed by the district court. In addition to the ongoing investigation, Reddy stated that a departmental inquiry will also be launched against Dangu. The constable’s professional future hangs in the balance as he awaits the outcome of these investigations.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
45 seconds ago
Swatting Incidents Surge in Utah, Straining Law Enforcement Resources
On the quiet afternoon of April 6, 2023, the peace of Poplar Grove neighborhood in Salt Lake City was shattered. Police vehicles sped to the scene, responding to a chilling report of a shooting and a hostage situation. Alas, the emergency was a figment of a prankster’s imagination, a case of swatting that had law
Swatting Incidents Surge in Utah, Straining Law Enforcement Resources
Palm Bay Woman Arrested for Stabbing Husband Amidst Divorce Discussion
15 mins ago
Palm Bay Woman Arrested for Stabbing Husband Amidst Divorce Discussion
Mystery Envelops New Forest as Burnt-Down Caravan Sparks Police Investigation
17 mins ago
Mystery Envelops New Forest as Burnt-Down Caravan Sparks Police Investigation
Traffic Stop in Wisconsin Leads to Major Drug Bust
2 mins ago
Traffic Stop in Wisconsin Leads to Major Drug Bust
Missing Woman's Cellphone Found in Puget Sound: Investigation Intensifies
2 mins ago
Missing Woman's Cellphone Found in Puget Sound: Investigation Intensifies
Unanswered Questions Persist in Jeffrey Epstein Case Despite New Document Release
12 mins ago
Unanswered Questions Persist in Jeffrey Epstein Case Despite New Document Release
Latest Headlines
World News
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
16 seconds
Tyler Jordan Shines in North Stars' Victory: Hockey Roundup
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths
27 seconds
Dhaka Election: Awami League Supporters Seen in Polling Booths
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
42 seconds
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
2 mins
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
2 mins
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
5 mins
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
5 mins
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
Hockey League Showdown: Standings, Game Results, and Upcoming Matches
6 mins
Hockey League Showdown: Standings, Game Results, and Upcoming Matches
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app