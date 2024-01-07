Tripura Police Constable Arrested for Intoxication During Court Testimony

In an unprecedented event in Tripura, police constable Ruphanghu Dangu was detained for attending court in a state of intoxication while testifying as a witness in a murder case. The constable, who is stationed at the Superintendent of Police office in Sepahijala district, was called to the District and Session court in Bishalgarh for his testimony regarding a 2017 murder in the Ganiamara area.

A Breach of Court Etiquette

Judge Debasish Kar took note of Dangu’s unsteady comportment and his disregard for court etiquette, despite numerous warnings. The constable’s behavior prompted the judge to order a formal arrest procedure on the spot. Dangu was subsequently taken for a medical examination at a local hospital, where his inebriated state was confirmed.

Charges Denied by the Constable

Despite the charges laid against him, Dangu denied being under the influence of alcohol. He insisted that he had been consuming tobacco in the form of ‘khaini’, a popular smokeless tobacco product, and not alcohol. His defense, however, failed to sway the court’s judgment.

Facing the Consequences

Superintendent of Police (Sepahijala) B P Reddy confirmed that an investigation has been initiated based on the complaint filed by the district court. In addition to the ongoing investigation, Reddy stated that a departmental inquiry will also be launched against Dangu. The constable’s professional future hangs in the balance as he awaits the outcome of these investigations.