Triple Murder Shocks Sirajganj: Land Dispute Suspected as Motive

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Sirajganj's Tarash municipality, the tranquility of the Barwari Battala neighborhood was shattered when three members of a family were discovered dead, under brutal circumstances, in the confines of their apartment. The victims, identified as Bikash Chandra Sarkar, 45, his wife Swarna Rani Sarkar, 38, and their adolescent daughter Parmita Sarkar Tushi, 15, were found in the early hours of the morning with their throats slit and marks of sharp weapon wounds on their necks and heads.

A Family Torn Apart

The Sarkar family resided in a three-story building in the Barwari Battala area, a property belonging to their ancestral lineage. Bikash Chandra Sarkar was involved in agriculture and fish farming, while his brother Prokash Sarkar lived separately in another part of the same building. Alarm bells were raised when the Sarkar's apartment remained locked and the family unattainable, prompting relatives to alert the local law enforcement.

Investigation Underway

Upon receiving the alarming news, the police entered the apartment around 3:00 am, only to be met with a grisly scene. The bodies of the Sarkar family were discovered in different parts of their home, their lives brutally cut short. In the immediate aftermath of the discovery, Swarna Rani's brother filed a case against unidentified persons, sparking an extensive investigation into the horrifying incident.

Possible Motive

While the investigation is in its nascent stages, preliminary police suspicions are leaning towards a possible murder motivated by a longstanding land dispute between the two Sarkar brothers, Bikash and Prokash. The case has drawn the attention of specialized units such as the Rapid Action Battalion, the Criminal Investigation Department, and the Police Bureau of Investigation, all of whom are now part of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, autopsies on the victims are being conducted at the Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College Hospital, in an effort to glean more details about the brutal murders.