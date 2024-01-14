Triple Hit-and-Run Claims Life in Pacoima: City Offers $50,000 Reward

A chilling hit-and-run incident unfolded under the city lights of Pacoima, Los Angeles on Friday, January 12, claiming the life of an unidentified pedestrian. The man, thought to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was tragically struck by three different vehicles while crossing a street mid-block around 11:45 p.m., each blow more fatal than the last.

Three Strikes, No Aid

The first vehicle to hit the pedestrian was a light-colored pickup truck. The impact launched the man onto the cold pavement. As he made an attempt to rise, a light-colored full-size SUV added to his injuries, knocking him down once more. Before he could react, a dark-colored mid-sized SUV ran over him in the oncoming traffic lane. None of the drivers stopped to offer assistance or dial for help, leaving the victim alone in his plight.

City Authorities Seek Justice

The arrival of firefighters only confirmed the inevitable – the man had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles police have since launched an active investigation into the incident, working against the clock to identify both the victim and the drivers responsible for this horrifying hit-and-run. In a bid to encourage witnesses to step forward, the city has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the drivers involved.

A Plea to the Public

Authorities, now banking on the collective conscience of the city, have provided contact numbers for tips and facilitated provisions for anonymous reporting. The hope is that someone, somewhere has information that could bring closure to this case and justice to the victim’s family. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of reckless driving, and the moral responsibility we all bear as part of a shared community.