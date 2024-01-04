Trinitarios Gang Members Indicted for Violent Crime Spree in Queens, New York

Four members of the Trinitarios gang have been indicted by federal authorities in Brooklyn for a series of violent crimes in Queens, New York. These crimes include shootings, carjackings, and a murder, instilling fear and terror in the community. The indicted gang members, Amaury Guzman, 24, Jonathan Rodriguez, 22, and others have left a trail of violence and devastation in their wake, beginning in November 2022 and extending until February 2023.

November 2022: A Month of Terror

On November 19, 2022, Amaury Guzman and Ruffi Fernandez, 26, along with other accomplices, attempted to rob a marijuana dealer. The incident escalated into violence, with the dealer’s passenger being shot in the neck. The victim survived after undergoing surgery. However, the gang’s crime spree did not end there.

Just a day later, on November 20, Guzman and Rodriguez were implicated in the murder of Tao Wu during an attempted carjacking. Wu was shot in the back while trying to escape in his BMW and later succumbed to his injuries.

Continued Crime Spree

Three days after Wu’s murder, Guzman, Rodriguez, and their associates carjacked a man in Jamaica Estates. They stole a BMW X5, a cellphone, and $14,000 in cash. Their violent activities continued with more attempted carjackings in December 2022 and February 2023.

Arrest and Indictment

Guzman was linked to a carjacking incident through an iPhone found at the scene and was apprehended in February. Ian Diez and Fernandez were arrested in June, with Fernandez getting released on bond while the others remain detained without bail. The accused gang members now face severe penalties if convicted.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace highlighted the psychological and physical trauma these acts inflicted on the community. Penalties for the accused, if convicted, include potential life sentences for Guzman and Rodriguez, up to 20 years for Fernandez, and up to 15 years for Diez.