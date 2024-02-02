Trinidad and Tobago's PM Dr. Keith Rowley Addresses Rising Crime Concerns

In a recent media briefing at Whitehall, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley outlined the escalating crime concerns in the nation and reported on his four-day mission to the United States. Rowley, alongside a five-member delegation, engaged in critical discussions pertaining to security, cybersecurity, energy, trade, and other significant issues with US officials, including representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

International Crime Syndicates Eye Trinidad and Tobago

Rowley spotlighted the intensifying interest of international organized crime syndicates in Trinidad and Tobago. The Prime Minister attributed this alarming trend to the country's open trade policies and unofficial entry points, making it a conducive environment for high-profile criminals. He expressed deep concern over these developments and emphasized the need for external assistance to bolster national security.

Initiatives to Reinforce Security

In response to the burgeoning crime rate, Rowley announced the establishment of specialized embedded units aimed at tackling organized crime. He also highlighted the creation of a Gun Crime Intelligence Unit designed to manage the inflow of arms and ammunitions from the US.

In addition to strengthening internal security, Rowley confirmed that the United States has agreed to augment marine operations to fortify Trinidad and Tobago's borders. The enhanced maritime operations will play a crucial role in curtailing the illegal activities of organized crime rings.

Addressing Cybersecurity and AI Challenges

Meetings with Homeland Security and the State Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy offered a platform for dialogue on contemporary policing strategies, cybersecurity, and the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) in propagating untruths.

To support the nation's digital transformation and tackle the mounting cybersecurity threats, a bilateral and technical working group will be established.

Despite criticisms of his handling of crime, Rowley underscored that his administration is actively addressing multiple issues concurrently, and reiterated his commitment to making Trinidad and Tobago safe.