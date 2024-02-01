Trinidad and Tobago Police Officer Sentenced for Heinous Child Abuse

A Trinidad and Tobago police officer has been met with a 15-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting his daughter. The victim was aged between nine and twelve during the three-year period of abuse. The officer, whose identity remains undisclosed to safeguard the victim, admitted to seven sexual crimes, including statutory rape and serious indecency.

A Shocking Discovery

In a chilling revelation, the officer's wife discovered a DVD which contained footage of one of the assaults. Confronted with this evidence, the officer initially denied the allegations. However, as the investigation intensified, he ultimately confessed to his crimes.

Victim's Brave Confirmation

The young victim, in a testament to her bravery, confirmed the horrific abuse. The assaults occurred thrice weekly, invariably during her mother's absence. This persistent and horrendous violation of her innocence has brought about a grave and complex trauma that the child must now grapple with.

Justice Served

The sentencing was administered by High Court Judge Hayden St Clair-Douglas. The officer's sentences for the multiple charges will run concurrently. Already in jail for nine months following his guilty plea last year, the officer will continue to serve the balance of his 15-year sentence. He will also be placed on the National Sex Offenders’ Registry and required to report to the police once per month for 15 years post-release.