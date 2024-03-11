Trichy Customs Preventive Commissionerate Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs 111.05 Crore in Pudukottai District

In a significant breakthrough, the Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Trichy Customs Preventive Commissionerate has successfully dismantled a prominent smuggling racket, seizing an extensive quantity of contraband worth a staggering Rs 111.05 crore. The operation, which unfolded in Pudukottai district, uncovered bundles of Hashish and Ganja believed to be destined for smuggling into Sri Lanka, as per official sources.

Discovery of the Contraband

Acting swiftly on specific intelligence, the CIU officers swiftly mobilized to investigate reports of substantial narcotic stockpiles, particularly Hashish and Ganja, concealed within a shed. The shed in question was strategically located near a prawn farm in the coastal town of Mimisal, within Pudukottai district.

Operational Intervention

The operation, executed during evening hours on a Sunday, saw the CIU team meticulously combing the area until they identified the targeted shed. Situated in close proximity to a panchayat marriage hall, the shed, which remained securely locked, raised suspicions among the investigating officers. Despite the absence of individuals in the vicinity, the officers pressed forward with their inquiry.

Seizure and Investigation

Upon gaining access to the shed, authorities were confronted with the sight of bundled contraband, neatly arranged and ready for transport. The sheer scale of the discovery underscored the magnitude of the illicit operation that had been underway. Further investigation revealed crucial details regarding the ownership and control of the shed, shedding light on the individuals potentially involved in the smuggling endeavor.

Implications and Further Actions

The interception and subsequent seizure of such a substantial quantity of narcotics represent a significant victory for law enforcement agencies, thwarting efforts to channel illegal substances across international borders. With the contraband intercepted and the operation disrupted, authorities are poised to intensify efforts to root out and dismantle similar smuggling networks operating within the region.