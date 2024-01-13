en English
Crime

Tributes and Pursuit of Justice: Remembering Keane Mulready-Woods on his Fourth Death Anniversary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Tributes and Pursuit of Justice: Remembering Keane Mulready-Woods on his Fourth Death Anniversary

On a chilly January evening four years ago, a young life was tragically cut short. Keane Mulready-Woods, a mere 17-year-old, was lured to a house in the Rathmullan estate in Drogheda. It was there that he was brutally murdered in a crime that would send shockwaves through Ireland and beyond. His remains, dismembered and scattered across Dublin in a chilling display of gangland violence, wouldn’t be fully recovered until March 2021. The fourth anniversary of Keane’s death is a somber occasion, marked by heartfelt tributes from his family and a close friend.

The Unthinkable Crime

Keane’s killing is woven into the violent fabric of the Drogheda feud, a bloody gangland conflict that has claimed four lives and resulted in over 100 violent incidents since its eruption in 2018. The teenager was drawn into the Rathmullan house by criminal Paul Crosby. Robbie Lawlor, a now-deceased serial killer, is believed to have committed the horrific act of murder and dismemberment that ended Keane’s life. The murder, gruesome in its details, has become a haunting symbol of the Drogheda feud’s chilling brutality.

The Pursuit of Justice

In the aftermath of Keane’s death, law enforcement has been relentless in their pursuit of justice. Paul Crosby was sentenced to ten years in prison in February 2023 for facilitating the murder. His co-accused, Gerard ‘Rocky’ Cruise, was handed a seven-year sentence. A third man, Gerard ‘Ged’ McKenna, was sentenced to four years for his role in cleaning up the murder scene. He was released last May. To date, 13 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, which remains active. Detectives are confident that more charges will be brought, a testament to their unwavering commitment to unraveling the truth.

A Family’s Enduring Grief

The heartache of Keane’s family is profound and enduring. Their grief, expressed through a poem in a local paper and a victim impact statement by Keane’s mother, Elizabeth, speaks of the profound void left by Keane’s death. Elizabeth’s words serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost of gangland violence. As the investigation into Keane’s murder continues, so does the family’s search for answers and their quest for justice. The fourth anniversary of Keane’s death is a solemn reminder of a life cruelly taken and a family’s unending grief.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

