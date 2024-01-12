en English
Crime

Tribunal Upholds Refusal of Taxi License Renewal to Convicted Drug Trafficker

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Tribunal Upholds Refusal of Taxi License Renewal to Convicted Drug Trafficker

In a landmark ruling, the Administrative Review Tribunal, led by Magistrate Charmaine Galea, has endorsed Transport Malta’s decision to deny the renewal of a taxi license to Alan Muscat, a man with a past conviction in drug trafficking and conspiracy to traffic cannabis. The tribunal’s weighting was heavily influenced by Muscat’s conviction for an offense committed in 2010.

Failure to Meet Clean Conduct Criteria

Muscat, who has spent 15 years as a taxi driver, was dealt a two-month prison sentence in 2019 for drug-related offenses that trace back to February 2010. It is during this period that Muscat, alongside his brother and two other accomplices, were brought up on charges for conspiring to traffic nearly five kilograms of cannabis.

A Claim of Rehabilitation Overruled

Despite Muscat’s assertion of having rehabilitated and his time served in preventive custody, the tribunal underscored his failure to comply with the clean conduct certificate condition necessary for the renewal of his taxi driver tag. Muscat had given a false declaration that he had not been found guilty of any crime, a statement that directly contradicts his actual conviction.

Uniform Application of the Law

Magistrate Galea stressed the necessity for the law to be enforced uniformly. While acknowledging Muscat’s efforts to reorient his life in a positive direction, she ultimately rejected his plea to reverse Transport Malta’s decision. This ruling underscores the tribunal’s commitment to upholding the law and protecting the public from potential harm.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

