en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Trial to Begin for Accused Killer of St. Louis Police Officer

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Trial to Begin for Accused Killer of St. Louis Police Officer

In the wake of a horrific crime that shook St. Louis, Thomas Kinworthy, a 47-year-old man, is slated to stand trial for the fatal shooting of police officer Tamarris Bohannon. The trial, scheduled to kick off next week, comes after a pre-trial hearing that exposed Kinworthy’s intense demeanor and disturbing post-incident remarks. Kinworthy is facing a total of ten charges, the most severe being first-degree murder.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The incident transpired in a residence near Tower Grove Park, in southern St. Louis. Officer Bohannon, a dedicated member of the St. Louis Police Department for almost four years, was killed in the line of duty. Another officer, Arlando Bailey, was also injured but survived the ordeal. Following the shooting, a tense 12-hour standoff ensued, culminating in Kinworthy’s arrest.

A Haunting Past

Further investigation revealed that Kinworthy had a lengthy criminal record and was even the subject of an outstanding warrant in Florida. He demonstrated unsettling behavior during the pre-trial hearing, reportedly asking another officer if his actions had made the news and demanding to see the coverage.

Justice for Officer Bohannon

In a bid to suppress Kinworthy’s unsettling comments, the defense argued that he had not been read his rights before speaking. However, the judge dismissed this motion, stating that Kinworthy was not being interrogated when he made those statements. The trial is a crucial step toward justice for Officer Bohannon, who is mourned by his wife and three children. His service and sacrifice for the St. Louis community will not be forgotten.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility
In a sweeping operation that underscores the intricate depths of criminal networks in India, law enforcement authorities have unveiled a fraudulent setup, a five-member gang offering false sureties for bail seekers in district courts. This activity violated the stipulated legal provision that sureties must be close relatives who act as guarantors for the accused when
Indian Police Uncover Fake Sureties Racket: A Blow to Judicial Credibility
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
16 mins ago
Ohio Mother Charged for Fabricating Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis
Family of Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police Expresses Support for Officers
24 mins ago
Family of Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police Expresses Support for Officers
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
9 mins ago
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Surprising Number Amid Strict Alcohol Rules
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
13 mins ago
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vehicle Seen Near Berkeley House Fire
15 mins ago
Police Seek Public Help to Identify Vehicle Seen Near Berkeley House Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court
2 mins
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court
Midland's Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection
2 mins
Midland's Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection
Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts
3 mins
Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts
Election Reporting Errors in Virginia: An Insight into the Prince William Miscount
3 mins
Election Reporting Errors in Virginia: An Insight into the Prince William Miscount
Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game
5 mins
Houston Cougars to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Anticipated College Basketball Game
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
6 mins
No.2 Houston Cougars Set to Face TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Basketball Showdown
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
6 mins
Montgomery and Woodland's Remarkable Returns at Sony Open
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
6 mins
Duke University in Top 10 Choices of Rising Basketball Prodigy Koa Peat
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
6 mins
Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app