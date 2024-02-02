Trial of Daniel Asiedu for Murder Nears Conclusion

The pursuit of justice in the murder case of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu has seen a significant development. The trial of the accused, Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Don Don, is expected to conclude by March 2024. A series of dates, stretching from February 20 to March 27, 2024, have been slated by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo to expedite the proceedings.

Resolving Jury Issues

The trial had initially been delayed due to concerns surrounding the constitution of the jury. An unplanned maternity leave by a juror since October of the previous year contributed to the stalling of the process. However, these issues have now been resolved, setting the stage for a swift progression of the case.

Current Phase of the Trial

The current phase of the trial involves the defense lawyers, led by Yaw Dankwah, cross-examining the eighth Prosecution Witness, Chief Inspector Augustine Nkrumah, presently serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Police. Upon its conclusion, the prosecution, spearheaded by Principal State Attorney Mrs. Sefakor Batse, is expected to wrap up its case.

Daniel Asiedu stands accused of murder and robbery. He pleads not guilty to these charges. Vincent Bossu, known as Agongo, is concurrently charged with conspiracy to rob. Both accused individuals maintain their innocence and remain in lawful custody. Throughout the trial, the prosecution has been presenting witnesses, with the investigator currently testifying.