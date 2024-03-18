Trial Begins for 'Tinder Rapist' Photographer Accused by 17 Women in France

The trial of Salim Berrada, a photographer who earned the moniker 'Tinder rapist' for allegedly assaulting women he met through dating apps, commenced in France this Monday. Berrada, 38, faces charges of raping women under the pretense of conducting modeling photo shoots between 2015 and 2016. Despite his denials, claiming all sexual relations were consensual, the prosecution has painted a disturbing picture of his tactics to lure victims.

Systematic Approach to Predation

Investigations into Berrada's actions revealed a meticulously planned method to attract women online, promising them professional photo sessions. Documents found during the investigation showed spreadsheets with detailed steps and key phrases designed to flatter and persuade the women he targeted. This 'industrial-type' strategy included offering drinks to the women upon arrival at the photo shoots, which prosecutors allege were laced with chemical substances causing rapid inebriation and weakness, facilitating assault.

Victims and Legal Proceedings

Many of Berrada's accusers, primarily in their 30s, have found it challenging to confront him in court, with one lawyer highlighting the psychological toll on her client who couldn't muster the strength to attend. After his initial arrest in 2016 and subsequent two and a half years in detention, Berrada was released under judicial supervision with a ban on working as a photographer. However, a resurgence of legal complaints in July led to his re-arrest and additional charges of rape and sexual assault, with the investigation into these new allegations still ongoing.

The Broader Implications

This case sheds light on the darker aspects of digital platforms and dating apps, raising questions about safety and the ease with which predators can exploit these tools. Berrada's trial not only highlights the individual tragedies of the accusers but also prompts a broader discussion on the responsibilities of social media and dating platforms to protect their users. As the trial progresses, it remains to be seen how this case will impact the ongoing dialogue around consent, online safety, and the mechanisms in place to prevent such abuses.