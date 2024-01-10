en English
Crime

Trial Begins for Samire Lymani in Alleged Murder of Spouse Aurélie Vaquier

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Trial Begins for Samire Lymani in Alleged Murder of Spouse Aurélie Vaquier

On January 9, the trial of Samire Lymani, a 41-year-old ex-soldier and truck driver, commenced at the Hérault Assize Court for the alleged murder of his spouse, Aurélie Vaquier, whose body was discovered buried under a concrete sarcophagus in their Bédarieux home on April 7, 2021.

The Investigation

Adjutant Dugué led the investigation, which employed specialized dogs and georadar to locate Vaquier’s concealed body. The most compelling evidence includes Vaquier’s body wrapped in a tarpaulin, identifiable by her tattoos, and the fact that she was found wearing pink slippers, suggesting she was killed at home.

Claims of Innocence

Despite facing life imprisonment if convicted, Lymani maintains his innocence. He asserts he is fighting for Aurélie and not against anyone. Attorney Mathieu Monfort, leading Lymani’s defense, questioned the absence of a clear motive for the murder and highlighted the unidentified DNA found on the tarpaulin wrapping Vaquier’s body.

Prosecution’s Argument

The prosecution underscored Lymani’s inconsistent statements, strange behaviors, and phone records as technical evidence of his guilt. The trial, scheduled to last until January 17, continues with further debates over Lymani’s demeanor during the investigation, particularly his lack of reaction to the confirmation of Vaquier’s death, which investigators deem suspicious.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

