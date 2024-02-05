TRG Leader Armani Minier-Tejada Sentenced to 40 Years for Drug Trafficking and Violence

Armani Minier-Tejada, known in the criminal underworld as 'Shotz' or 'Gustavo,' has been served a 40-year prison sentence. The 24-year-old leader of the Tiny Rascal Gangsters (TRG), one of the largest and most violent street gangs in the United States, was convicted for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation and participation in multiple shootings.

A Violent and Widespread Operation

The TRG is notorious for the distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, and for its involvement in gun violence. Operating through a decentralized network of local sets, Minier-Tejada's group was particularly active in Boston, the North Shore, and the Bangor, Maine area.

Minier-Tejada and his co-conspirators were implicated in the distribution of over 10 kilograms each of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, stretching from Massachusetts to Maine. They also acquired over 40 firearms and 'selector switches,' devices that convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.

Shootings and a Murder

The court's decision also factored in Minier-Tejada's involvement in six shootings and his association with a seventh shooting that resulted in a murder. Other gang members, including Marcus Carlisle and Jaiir Coleman, were also convicted for their roles in the violence and drug trafficking.

A Major Blow to Organized Crime

This case is part of a broader crackdown by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces that has led to multiple arrests and convictions of drug traffickers and violent offenders in the Boston area. The sentencing of Minier-Tejada marks a significant milestone in the federal effort to dismantle violent drug trafficking operations and combat organized crime.