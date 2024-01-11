en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Trevor Bickford to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges for New Year’s Eve Knife Attack

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Trevor Bickford to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges for New Year’s Eve Knife Attack

On New Year’s Eve 2022, a chilling knife attack on three NYPD officers echoed through the heart of Times Square. The man behind the assault, Trevor Bickford, is expected to plead guilty to three counts of attempted murder of government officials and three counts of assault on government officials. Hailing from Maine, Bickford embarked on his journey with a chilling intent: to carry out a jihadist attack against uniformed officers.

The Attack and its Aftermath

Armed with an 18-inch kukri knife, Bickford launched his attack outside the secure area established for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Despite his confessed intention of achieving martyrdom and causing fatalities amongst the officers, his attack was ultimately unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the incident sent ripples through the law enforcement community, prompting significant revisions to security measures for future New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square.

Legal Implications

Bickford now faces a daunting legal battle. In addition to the federal charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 120 years in prison, he is also up against separate charges from the Manhattan district attorney. As this story continues to develop, it serves as a stark reminder of the threats faced by law enforcement and the resilience required to uphold public safety.

Unrelated Developments

In unrelated news, the NYPD has also reported the arrest of nine individuals following the discovery of a tunnel at the Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn. While this incident is separate from Bickford’s case, it further highlights the ongoing challenges facing law enforcement in the city.

0
Crime Security United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?
The longstanding alliance between the entertainment industry and cereal companies has facilitated the placement of popular movie and TV show characters on cereal boxes, subtly permeating consumers’ daily life. This promotional strategy often includes toys, especially enticing to children, which fosters brand recognition from an early age. However, the world of artificial intelligence (AI) has
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
13 mins ago
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
Poudre School District's Former Employee, Tyler Zanella, Faces 164 Charges
14 mins ago
Poudre School District's Former Employee, Tyler Zanella, Faces 164 Charges
Delhi High Court Denies Parole to High-Profile Murder Convict Ravi Kapoor
3 mins ago
Delhi High Court Denies Parole to High-Profile Murder Convict Ravi Kapoor
Pakistan Police Crackdown on Illegal Gambling: 11 Arrested in Twin Raids
7 mins ago
Pakistan Police Crackdown on Illegal Gambling: 11 Arrested in Twin Raids
Land Dispute Turns Violent in Buriram, Thailand: Man Attacked Amid Ownership Contention
10 mins ago
Land Dispute Turns Violent in Buriram, Thailand: Man Attacked Amid Ownership Contention
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
2 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
2 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
2 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
2 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
2 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
2 mins
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
Palestinian American Scholar Accuses Biden of Genocide in Yemen
3 mins
Palestinian American Scholar Accuses Biden of Genocide in Yemen
RWITC's Suspension of Trainer Sparks Controversy in Horse Racing Community
4 mins
RWITC's Suspension of Trainer Sparks Controversy in Horse Racing Community
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app