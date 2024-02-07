Trespassing Incident Leads to Arrest in Red Bluff, California

In the quiet town of Red Bluff, California, the tranquility was shattered on the evening of February 6 when a 911 call reported a trespassing incident and break-in at a shop building located at the junction of E. Canal Rd and Tyler Rd. The caller claimed that two individuals had breached an alarm system and were in the process of stealing a company vehicle. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), on receiving the call around 9:00 pm, sprang into action.

Swift Response and Arrest

The responding deputies, assisted by officers from CHP - Red Bluff, and the CHP - Northern Division Air Operations, discovered the stolen vehicle, abandoned in an orchard. However, the robbers were nowhere in sight. As the search intensified, the CHP Air Operations Unit's assistance proved invaluable. They managed to spot and apprehend one of the individuals, identified as 34-year-old Damien Jones, who was attempting to evade capture on foot in a nearby orchard.

Prior Records and Arrest

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Jones was not a stranger to law enforcement. He was on active Post Release Community Supervision and also had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. Without any further incidents, Jones was taken into custody. He is currently facing charges for burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Zero-Tolerance Enforcement

In a related development, the TCSO has declared a zero-tolerance policy on Derby Road in Red Bluff, in response to ongoing criminal activities emanating from a single house in the area. This move has led to several vehicles being towed, the recovery of suspected stolen property, and the issuance of citations. Recent actions also include a probation search at the property, which resulted in the arrest of two wanted parolees, a male with domestic violence-related warrants, and the homeowner for resisting or obstructing a peace officer. This operation was conducted with the assistance of the Red Bluff Police Department and Tehama County Probation Department.