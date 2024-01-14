Tremont Dentist Sentenced for Indecent Assault as More Victims Emerge

Dr. Scott M. Parkinson, a 59-year-old dentist from Tremont, is set to serve a jail term ranging from 45 days to 23 months. This is to be followed by a year of probation, as a result of pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. The sentence was delivered by Judge Charles M. Miller at the Schuylkill County Prison.

Allegations Surface Against Prominent Tremont Dentist

Charges against Parkinson originated from allegations made by former patients and employees. They reported that Parkinson had assaulted them at his Tremont Dentistry office. Parkinson was initially faced with several charges, including a felony count of sexual extortion. However, the additional charges were later dismissed.

Multiple Accusations of Indecent Assault

An investigation into Parkinson’s conduct by the police revealed accusations from various women who claimed that he had touched them inappropriately without their consent. These allegations were not isolated incidents but rather a pattern of behavior that raised serious concerns about the dentist’s professional conduct.

Additional Victims Come Forward

In the aftermath of Parkinson’s initial arrest, seven more women, aged between 26 and 58, have come forward with allegations against him. This further intensifies the gravity of the case, making it a significant point of concern for the Tremont community.