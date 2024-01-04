Trelawny Siblings Charged with Fisherman’s Murder: A Shocking Wake-Up Call for a Sleepy Town

In the tranquil town of Wakefield, Trelawny, a gruesome event has sent shockwaves through the sleepy community. Sylvia Montaque, 56, and her 60-year-old brother Lester Montaque have been charged with the brutal murder of 59-year-old fisherman David Brown.

A Fatal Confrontation

The incident transpired on a seemingly ordinary Saturday morning when the Montaque siblings allegedly forced their way into Brown’s residence. What ensued was a violent quarrel that escalated into a fatal confrontation. The authorities say Lester and Sylvia used concrete blocks as weapons, delivering lethal blows to Brown’s head.

A Town Awakened by Fear

The commotion of the early morning brawl didn’t go unnoticed. Nearby residents, jolted awake by the disturbance, promptly alerted the police. Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement officers discovered a chilling sight: Brown’s lifeless body sprawled on the floor, a pool of blood painting a grim picture of the deadly encounter.

The Arrest and Charges

The Falmouth police, acting swiftly, apprehended the Montaque siblings. Both Sylvia and Lester now face serious charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, that could see them behind bars for the rest of their lives.

This shocking incident serves as a grim reminder that even in the most peaceful corners of the world, violence can erupt, shattering lives and communities in its wake.