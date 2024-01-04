en English
Crime

Tree Trimmer Impersonators: The New Face of Burglary in Dallas and Houston

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
Tree Trimmer Impersonators: The New Face of Burglary in Dallas and Houston

A series of burglaries in the Dallas and Houston areas have been linked to criminals impersonating tree trimmers. These criminals, employing a cunning strategy, dupe homeowners into granting them access, leading to significant losses. Dick and Mary Barr from Dallas recently fell prey to this deception, losing a substantial amount of money.

Ordeal Caught on Camera

The Barrs’ encounter with the burglars was captured on their home surveillance cameras. A man posing as a tree trimmer convinced them to open their door, while his partner in crime snuck into their home through the back door. In a short span of 12 minutes, every piece of jewelry in Mary’s closet vanished.

Pattern of Crime Uncovered

Since the initial report was broadcast on KHOU 11 News last month, there have been 12 additional victims. Investigators are starting to see a pattern in these crimes, with similar events reported in Seabrook, Katy, Cypress, and even College Station. The belief is that this criminal activity is part of a larger network, which is suspected to operate along the East Coast as well.

Modus Operandi and Investigation

The burglars have been observed using different vehicles, including a dark-colored truck and a black Chevy Tahoe. Efforts to apprehend the suspects, who are believed to be part of a larger crew, are underway. Local authorities and multiple agencies are working collaboratively to understand how the victims are targeted. The public is urged to remain vigilant about unexpected contractors and to report any relevant information to HPD or Crime Stoppers.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

