Crime

Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud

In a shocking turn of events, Shahied Davids, the proprietor of New Age Travel agency, was taken into custody at Cape Town International Airport on Sunday. Davids, 58, is facing serious allegations from some of his clients who accuse him of defrauding them concerning their Umrah packages to Saudi Arabia.

Allegations of Fraud

Over 30 unsuspecting pilgrims allegedly fell victim to Davids’ scheme, each having paid R40,000 for the pilgrimage packages. In an unfortunate series of events, these victims found themselves stranded at the airport after their flights were abruptly cancelled.

Public Confrontation and Arrest

The ensuing chaos was captured in video footage that quickly spread across social media platforms, depicting people confronting Davids about the situation. This public outcry led to Davids’ arrest on charges of theft under false pretences by the airport police.

Legal Proceedings Await

Davids now faces the legal ramifications of his alleged misdoings. He is expected to answer to the charges in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court. The case brings to light the necessity of diligent investigation before investing in travel packages, a lesson painfully learned by the victims of this alleged swindle.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

