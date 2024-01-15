Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud

In a shocking turn of events, Shahied Davids, the proprietor of New Age Travel agency, was taken into custody at Cape Town International Airport on Sunday. Davids, 58, is facing serious allegations from some of his clients who accuse him of defrauding them concerning their Umrah packages to Saudi Arabia.

Allegations of Fraud

Over 30 unsuspecting pilgrims allegedly fell victim to Davids’ scheme, each having paid R40,000 for the pilgrimage packages. In an unfortunate series of events, these victims found themselves stranded at the airport after their flights were abruptly cancelled.

Public Confrontation and Arrest

The ensuing chaos was captured in video footage that quickly spread across social media platforms, depicting people confronting Davids about the situation. This public outcry led to Davids’ arrest on charges of theft under false pretences by the airport police.

Legal Proceedings Await

Davids now faces the legal ramifications of his alleged misdoings. He is expected to answer to the charges in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court. The case brings to light the necessity of diligent investigation before investing in travel packages, a lesson painfully learned by the victims of this alleged swindle.