Austin Break-In Prompts Intensive Police Probe After Roommates' Escape, Injuries

In a terrifying event that unfolded like a scene from a thriller movie, two roommates in Austin, Texas, Rokhsan Arfa and Samuel Vandever, found themselves the victims of a shocking break-in. Three masked robbers forced their way into their apartment, shattering the tranquility of their night with the sound of their door being kicked down.

A Desperate Escape

Faced with an immediate and grave threat, the roommates were forced to act. In a desperate attempt to flee, Vandever punched through a window, creating an escape route. Both Arfa and Vandever then jumped out of the window, resulting in significant injuries. Arfa suffered a bloodied and fractured foot, while Vandever sustained severe injuries to his arm, cutting through his tendons and necessitating emergency surgery.

The Aftermath

The traumatic event in October scarred the victims, not only physically but also mentally. The horrifying memories associated with that night have prompted them to consider moving out of their apartment. The fear and shock of the incident continue to reverberate in their lives.

Criminal Investigation

The U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin, Texas, swung into action, investigating the case. Abraham Rodriguez, a known felon who was on deferred adjudication at the time, was arrested. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The hunt for the other two perpetrators involved in the crime continues, with the authorities leaving no stone unturned in their quest for justice.