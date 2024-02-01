Osun Transport Committee Member 'Emir' Remanded for Murder and Kidnapping

A federal high court in Osogbo, Osun state, has ordered the remand of Oyeyemi Olalekan, known as Emir, a member of the Osun State transport disciplinary committee, to the Ile-Ife correctional center. Emir is facing an 11-count charge that includes murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. The court session saw a challenge to the jurisdiction over certain counts related to murder from Emir's lawyer, Edmund Biriomoni. This led the prosecutor, Umar Alli, to replace the initial charge with a new one dated January 31, 2024, which was later accepted by the defense. The hearing has been adjourned until March 5 by Judge Emmanuel Ayoola, who instructed Emir's attorney to object to the new charge.

