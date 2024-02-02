Transnet Freight Rail Struggles to Prosecute Criminal Syndicates Disrupting South Africa's Coal Line

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), the leading freight logistics company in South Africa, has identified the criminal syndicates responsible for disrupting the country's coal export line. However, the company is grappling with challenges in ensuring their prosecution and sentencing. This revelation was made during a panel discussion at the nineteenth Southern African Coal Conference.

Law Enforcement Issues

Theo Johnson, TFR North Corridor acting managing executive, pinpointed issues with law-enforcement agencies' failure to act on intelligence to secure convictions during the conference. The event, attended by 300 people and reported by Mining Weekly, featured industry figures such as Grindrod CEO Xolani Mbambo, Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly, Richards Bay Coal Terminal CEO Alan Waller, and Turing Insights MD Mattias Broder. Johnson underscored the need for government cooperation to thwart repeat offenses by convicted syndicate members.

Syndicate's Strategic Attacks

The criminal syndicates are notorious for their strategic attacks on the rail system. They are particularly known for the theft of copper cables, a significant challenge for the operation. In response, TFR is implementing a substantial rewiring project during annual maintenance periods. The aim is to replace copper with less valuable materials to mitigate theft and sabotage incidents.

Improvements and Challenges

Despite security concerns, TFR reported an increase in rail volumes in the last quarter of 2023. The quarterly delivery rate to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) rose from 47.10 million tonnes to 48.74 million tonnes. TFR's North Corridor, which manages an estimated 41% of total TFR volumes, showed signs of recovery, improving RBCT export coal volume tonnages. However, challenges with security, locomotive availability, and network reliability hampered performance. TFR is intensifying security measures and signed a cooperation agreement with RBCT in November 2023 to expedite maintenance and operations. TFR is forecasting to rail 49 million tonnes of export coal to RBCT against a declared capacity of 60 million tonnes for the financial year ending March 2024.