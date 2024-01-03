en English
Crime

Transgender Woman’s Gruesome Crimes Ignite Debate on Prison Placement

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
Transgender Woman's Gruesome Crimes Ignite Debate on Prison Placement

In a chilling case from Oregon, Susan Monica, born Steven Buchanan, is serving a life sentence in a women’s prison following her grim crimes. Monica, found guilty of the murder of two handymen and dismembering their bodies, owned a farm where she reportedly fed the remains of her victims to her pigs. The macabre nature of her crimes coupled with her transgender identity, transitioning from male to female, has sparked contentious debates on the placement of transgender individuals within the prison system.

From Steven Buchanan to Susan Monica

Monica, a transgender biological male, had adopted the name ‘Susan Monica’ and is listed as a ‘female’ in the state Department of Corrections. She, originally named Steven Buchanan, is now serving a 50-year sentence in a women’s prison for her horrifying acts. The crime scene, her farm in Oregon, was where Monica dismembered the bodies of her victims and fed them to pigs.

Concerns in the Prison System

Monica’s case has brought to the fore concerns about housing violent, potentially mentally ill men with female inmates in women’s prisons. Instances of sexual assault and taxpayer-funded ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for transgender inmates have added fuel to the debate. These issues have intensified with the incarceration of Monica, a biologically male, violent offender, in a women’s facility.

The Murders and Aftermath

Monica’s victims were 59-year-old Stephen Delicino and 56-year-old Robert Haney. She claimed to have put Haney ‘out of his misery’ after finding her pigs feasting on his intestines. Besides the gruesome details of the murders, there are also concerns about the handling of the case by the authorities and the disturbing state of Monica’s property. The case highlights the issue of placing transgender individuals in correctional facilities according to their gender identity.

Crime United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

