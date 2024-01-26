Transgender Sex Worker Faces Second-Degree Murder Charges in Crissy Field Incident

On a chilly November night, the Crissy Field parking lot bore witness to a tragic event that has since sent ripples through the city. 20-year-old transgender woman and sex worker, Leion Butler, was arrested on November 20, charged with the second-degree murder of 32-year-old Hamza Walupupu. The incident took place on November 12, following a dispute that arose after an act of sexual service.

A Dispute Turns Deadly

As per court documents, Walupupu had picked up Butler and driven her to Crissy Field for sexual services. The situation took a turn when Butler disclosed her transgender identity to Walupupu post an oral sex act. Upon learning this, Walupupu demanded his money back, sparking an argument that quickly escalated. Prosecutors claim that Butler, feeling disrespected and desiring to be driven back to her original location, allegedly shot Walupupu as he attempted to exit his car.

Evidence Against Butler

Though Butler has pled not guilty, citing self-defense, the prosecutors have presented a damning array of evidence. Included in this evidence is cellphone data, a jailhouse call in which Butler expressed a lack of remorse for her actions, and her disposal of incriminating evidence that comprised the gun used in the crime, the victim's backpack, and her blood-stained clothing.

Case to be Tried in Federal Court

Butler remains in custody without bail, and her public defender, David Rizk, has requested her transfer to the jail's transgender unit. As the murder took place on national parkland, the case will be tried in federal court. Meanwhile, the local Congolese community, to which Walupupu belonged, has expressed a strong desire for justice. This case stands as a stark reminder of the dire consequences when disputes escalate into violence, and the lasting impact such actions can have on the surrounding community.