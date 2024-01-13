en English
Crime

Transgender Man Rescued from Confinement in West Bengal, Separate Incident Sees Arrests in Kolkata

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:50 am EST
On January 13, 2024, in Kanthapuli, Nadia, West Bengal, a 20-year-old transgender man was reportedly held captive by his parents, chained and starved for two days. This alarming situation came to light when the LGBTQI+ organization Sapho for Equality received a distress call from the victim’s partner.

Immediate Rescue Operation

Upon receiving the distress call, volunteers from Sapho for Equality, alongside local police, launched an immediate rescue operation. The young man, who had been assigned female at birth and had previously competed in women’s cricket teams, was safely extracted from his confinement.

A Safe Haven and Rehabilitation

The survivor is now safe under the care of Sapho for Equality, which is developing a plan for his rehabilitation. This incident brings to the fore the deep-seated homophobia and transphobia within families, even after the landmark decriminalization of homosexuality by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Unrelated Crime in Kolkata

In an unrelated event on January 9, the Kolkata police arrested two individuals for allegedly threatening an auto-rickshaw driver with a revolver in the Garia area. The suspects demanded to be taken to Sonarpur, highlighting the persistent issues of crime and safety in the city.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

