Transgender Feng Shui Practitioner Arrested for Swindling in Quezon City

In an unexpected turn of events in Cubao, Quezon City, a 40-year-old transgender feng shui practitioner known by the names of Ivan Borromeo, ‘Celine’, and Mark Lester Alvarez was apprehended over the weekend. The arrest was carried out by the District Special Operation Unit of the Quezon City Police District, under the leadership of P/Maj. Wilfredo Taran Jr.

Alleged Swindling and Theft

Borromeo, a resident of Brgy. Socorro, stands accused of manipulating his status as a feng shui practitioner to defraud individuals. The victims were reportedly tricked into parting with their personal items, including jewelry and substantial sums of money. The total estimated worth of the stolen assets since 2015 is pegged at a staggering 50 million pesos.

Legal Proceedings

A Warrant of Arrest for Estafa and Theft has been issued against Borromeo by Hon. Manuel B. Sta Cruz Jr., the Presiding Judge of Branch 226 of the Regional Trial Court in Quezon City. Following his arrest, the court responsible for issuing the warrants will be promptly notified.

Public Warning

In the wake of this incident, QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Red Maranan has publicly urged citizens to exercise caution when placing their trust in feng shui experts who might exploit their confidence. He advised particular vigilance when dealing with strangers, especially in matters involving valuable possessions and money.