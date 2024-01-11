en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son’s Murder in Goa

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:04 pm EST
Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son’s Murder in Goa

In a shocking incident that has rattled the Indian startup ecosystem, Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old entrepreneur, has been arrested for the alleged premeditated murder of her four-year-old son in Goa. Seth, the founder of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI, was apprehended in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district as she attempted to flee from Goa to Bengaluru with her son’s body concealed in the trunk of a taxi.

A Horrifying Crime

Investigations have revealed a chilling sequence of events. The police have based their theory on the discovery of empty cough syrup bottles and a post-mortem report indicating suffocation as the cause of death. The absence of signs of struggle suggests that the child was likely smothered with a pillow. The crime was discovered after Seth was delayed by a traffic jam caused by an accident on the highway, leading to her apprehension.

Unraveling the Motive

The tragic incident appears to be the culmination of a bitter divorce and custody dispute between Seth and her estranged husband. Seth, a Harvard University and Raman Research Institute alumna, founded The Mindful AI in 2020. The company’s journey, however, is now marred by the gruesome incident.

Investigation Continues

The Goa police are analyzing the evidence. The hotel room where the incident occurred is being examined, Seth’s call detail records are being scrutinized, and the boy’s viscera have been preserved to confirm the consumption of cough syrup. The hotel manager’s statement that Seth ordered cough syrup claiming she had a cough, when put together with the post-mortem report, indicates a likely premeditated act. Seth has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code and the Goa Children’s Act and is currently in custody at the Calangute police station.

The tragic incident is a stark reminder of the long shadows personal disputes can cast over professional lives, and the devastating consequences they can have on innocent lives. As the investigation progresses, one hopes for justice for the young life cut short in such a tragic manner.

0
Crime India Start-ups
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
22 mins ago
American Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Rhino Horns
An American citizen has been apprehended and charged with the illegal possession of rhinoceros horns and carcasses in an alarming case that underscores the persistent issue of wildlife trafficking and poaching. Derek Lewitton, the man at the center of the case, was released on bail set at R100,000. The case specifically highlights the plight of
American Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Rhino Horns
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
35 mins ago
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large
35 mins ago
Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large
Italian Minister Vittorio Sgarbi Denies Altering Stolen 17th-Century Painting
23 mins ago
Italian Minister Vittorio Sgarbi Denies Altering Stolen 17th-Century Painting
Ecuador's President Says Country 'at War' with Gangs Amidst Prison Staff Hostage Crisis
23 mins ago
Ecuador's President Says Country 'at War' with Gangs Amidst Prison Staff Hostage Crisis
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
34 mins ago
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
54 seconds
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
2 mins
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
5 mins
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
6 mins
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
6 mins
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
7 mins
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
12 mins
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
15 mins
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app