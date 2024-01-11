Tragic Tale of Personal Conflict and Professional Downfall: Police Say Suchana Seth Orchestrated Son’s Murder in Goa

In a shocking incident that has rattled the Indian startup ecosystem, Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old entrepreneur, has been arrested for the alleged premeditated murder of her four-year-old son in Goa. Seth, the founder of Bengaluru-based The Mindful AI, was apprehended in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district as she attempted to flee from Goa to Bengaluru with her son’s body concealed in the trunk of a taxi.

A Horrifying Crime

Investigations have revealed a chilling sequence of events. The police have based their theory on the discovery of empty cough syrup bottles and a post-mortem report indicating suffocation as the cause of death. The absence of signs of struggle suggests that the child was likely smothered with a pillow. The crime was discovered after Seth was delayed by a traffic jam caused by an accident on the highway, leading to her apprehension.

Unraveling the Motive

The tragic incident appears to be the culmination of a bitter divorce and custody dispute between Seth and her estranged husband. Seth, a Harvard University and Raman Research Institute alumna, founded The Mindful AI in 2020. The company’s journey, however, is now marred by the gruesome incident.

Investigation Continues

The Goa police are analyzing the evidence. The hotel room where the incident occurred is being examined, Seth’s call detail records are being scrutinized, and the boy’s viscera have been preserved to confirm the consumption of cough syrup. The hotel manager’s statement that Seth ordered cough syrup claiming she had a cough, when put together with the post-mortem report, indicates a likely premeditated act. Seth has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code and the Goa Children’s Act and is currently in custody at the Calangute police station.

The tragic incident is a stark reminder of the long shadows personal disputes can cast over professional lives, and the devastating consequences they can have on innocent lives. As the investigation progresses, one hopes for justice for the young life cut short in such a tragic manner.