Tragic Stroll: Woman Killed, Husband Injured in Chesterfield by Driver with Threatening Past

In a serene Chesterfield, VA neighborhood, an evening walk turned tragic when Shaunda Bizzell was fatally hit by a car driven by Daniel N. Anderson, who had earlier made threatening calls to authorities. The incident, which occurred before 7 p.m. on a Monday, not only claimed Shaunda's life but also left her husband, Derek Bizzell, injured. Anderson, who faces multiple charges including second-degree murder, had threatened violence against public buildings and police officers in a call prior to the attack.

Sequence of a Senseless Tragedy

The couple, enjoying what was supposed to be a peaceful evening stroll, were blindsided by Anderson's 2012 Hyundai. According to Derek, the car seemed to intentionally veer toward them, resulting in Shaunda being propelled into the air and Derek being thrown underneath the same car. Despite Derek's injuries, he attempted to call 911, a call that was completed by concerned neighbors. Chesterfield County Police, already in the vicinity due to Anderson's alarming threats, quickly responded to the scene. Their investigation revealed Anderson's deliberate action in steering his vehicle toward the pedestrians.

Community and Family Devastated

The Bizzell family and the broader Chesterfield community are grappling with the loss of Shaunda, described by her husband as a person with a "beautiful soul" and a "love for God and family." Derek's willingness to trade places with his wife underscores the depth of his loss and sorrow. Meanwhile, the police have charged Anderson with second-degree murder, among other offenses, as they continue to investigate his motives and the sequence of events that led to this devastating act of violence. Anderson is currently held without bond, and it remains unclear if he has legal representation.

Seeking Justice and Healing

The Chesterfield County Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. As the legal process unfolds, the community is left to mourn the senseless loss of life and to seek ways to prevent such tragedies in the future. Derek Bizzell's statement about praying for the driver's family, despite his immense grief, reflects a remarkable strength and compassion amid unimaginable circumstances. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the unforeseen dangers that can shatter it in an instant.