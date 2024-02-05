Tragic Stabbing in Mulund: Two Minors Detained

In a shocking incident that has sent tremors through the community, two 16-year-old boys are currently in custody, detained by the Mulund police, for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death. The incident occurred at the bustling Ambedkar crossroad area on Monday evening.

A Life Cut Short

The victim, identified as Rakesh Manoj Shukla, was a delivery agent for a pharmaceutical firm, a responsible role for a young adult. On that fateful evening, an altercation occurred around 5 pm that punctuated the regular rhythm of life at Ambedkar crossroad with a terrifying act of violence.

Investigations Underway

The police are currently in the process of piecing together the events that led to the fatal conflict. The fact that all the individuals involved resided in Mulund raises questions about their prior acquaintance. The circumstances that incited such a drastic action are yet to be fully understood.

A Community in Shock

The news of the incident has left the community in shock, struggling to make sense of the brutality that unfolded in their midst. The two minors are currently being held in custody as part of the ongoing police inquiry. As investigations continue, the community anxiously awaits answers about the circumstances that led to this tragic loss of young life.