Crime

Tragic Stabbing in Delhi’s Meena Bazar: A Life Cut Short

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi’s Meena Bazar: A Life Cut Short

A vicious incident rattled Central Delhi’s Meena Bazar in the early hours of Sunday when a 19-year-old man, Armaan, was fatally stabbed by three individuals. The crime, which occurred near Jama Masjid around 4:30 a.m., left the bustling marketplace in shock and mourning.

A Brutal Crime in the Heart of Delhi

Armaan, also referred to as Kasim by some, was a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad. He and his father eked out their living as humble street vendors in Meena Bazar. The fateful Sunday morning saw Armaan being rushed to the hospital with a deep stab wound on his upper body. However, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he was pronounced dead, sending waves of grief through the community.

A Dispute Turns Deadly

The Delhi police were alerted about the incident at approximately 5:20 a.m. and promptly embarked on an investigation. It was revealed during the preliminary probe that a dispute between Armaan and three other individuals preceded the brutal attack. The nature of the altercation, however, remains undisclosed.

The Law Steps In

The Delhi Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and Section 34 (‘acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention’) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Commitment to the swift resolution of the case and bringing the perpetrators to justice has been affirmed by the authorities. As the investigation unfolds, the haunting event continues to cast a long shadow over Central Delhi’s Meena Bazar.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

