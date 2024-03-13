Tragic Stabbing at South African Monastery: Three Coptic Monks Killed, Suspect Arrested

South Africa reels from a shocking incident as three monks from the Coptic Orthodox Church were brutally stabbed to death at the Saint Mark the Apostle and Saint Samuel the Confessor Monastery in Cullinan, a serene mining town located 50 kilometers northeast of Pretoria. The police have apprehended a 35-year-old man in connection to the heinous crime, with the suspect set to face the judiciary on Thursday.

Details of the Attack

On a fateful Tuesday, the tranquility of the monastery was shattered when three monks, identified by the Coptic Orthodox Church as Monk Hegumen Takla el-Samuely, Monk Yostos ava Markos, and Monk Mina ava Markos, were found dead, each bearing fatal stab wounds. A fourth monk narrowly escaped death by fleeing the scene after being assaulted with an iron bar. This gruesome act of violence has left the community and the nation in disbelief, prompting an outcry from the Coptic Orthodox Church in South Africa, which mourned the loss on Facebook, referring to the attack as criminal and expressing deep sadness over the tragic incident.

Investigation and Response

The South African Police Service, while having made an arrest, admits that the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Interestingly, no reports of theft have emerged, suggesting a potentially different motive behind the killings. The Egyptian ambassador to Johannesburg swiftly responded by visiting the monastery to monitor developments closely. The incident has drawn attention from the highest echelons of the Coptic Orthodox Church, with Pope Tawadros II seeking clarity on the events leading to the tragic loss of life. Meanwhile, the police have called on anyone with information to come forward, as the investigation continues.