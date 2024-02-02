Tragic Shooting in Apple Valley: Mother Dead, Daughter Hospitalized, Suspect at Large

In a heartrending incident that shook the quiet community of Apple Valley, an evening turned sinister, culminating in a deadly shooting. The tragic event, which occurred on January 30, led to the untimely death of 40-year-old Sommer Kelly, and left her 18-year-old daughter battling for life in the hospital. The authorities were alerted to the grim scene on Waalew Road just after the stroke of midnight.

Chilling Discovery

Upon their arrival, the deputies were met with a chilling sight. Both Sommer Kelly and her daughter were found writhing in agony, victims of multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the best efforts of the attending personnel, Sommer was declared dead at the scene. Her daughter, though grievously injured, was rushed to the hospital where she currently remains in stable condition.

Suspect on the Run

The alleged perpetrator of this heinous crime, 51-year-old Clint Edward Griffith, managed to escape before the authorities arrived. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has launched a manhunt to apprehend Griffith. As of now, the exact nature of the relationship between Griffith and the victims remains undisclosed.

Public Appeal

Law enforcement is now turning to the public for assistance in solving this case. They have shared contact details for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Detail and have also provided a mechanism for members of the public to share anonymous tips via the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers. The investigation into this horrific incident continues, with the hope that justice will soon be served.