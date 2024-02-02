Tragic Robbery Turns Fatal: Tailor Stabbed in Mauli Jagran; Suspects Apprehended

In a chilling incident that unfolded on the evening of February 1, 2024, in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, a 51-year-old tailor, Suresh Kumar, was brutally attacked and fatally stabbed by three young assailants. The motive behind the heinous crime was a robbery attempt that went awry.

Cold-Blooded Attack

The tragedy struck when Kumar was returning home from work, his monthly salary in tow. The three individuals, identified as Sahil Kancha, 19, Sikander Paapu Ganji, 22, and Jaiparkash Kalu, 21, targeted Kumar, intending to rob him. In the ensuing struggle, one of the assailants stabbed Kumar in the neck, causing a mortal wound.

The incident was witnessed by Kumar's son, who had ventured out to search for his father when he did not arrive home at his usual time. The assailants, recognizing their crime was witnessed, fled the scene, leaving behind a critically injured Kumar.

Swift Justice

Kumar was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where, despite the best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries. The news of the incident sent shockwaves through the community, prompting the police to act swiftly.

Within 24 hours of the crime, police apprehended the suspects from Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony in Panchkula. The knife used in the crime was also recovered, serving as damning evidence against the accused.

Charges and Investigation

The three suspects have been charged with murder, causing hurt during robbery, and acting with a common intention under the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station. The diligent efforts of the police officials involved in solving the case have been widely praised.

While justice seems to be on its way, the incident leaves a profound mark on the community, reminding everyone of the fragility of life and the menace of crime.