Tragic New Year’s Eve: Stray Bullet Claims Life of Innocent Father in Bridge City

In a tragic sequence of events on New Year’s Eve, a stray bullet claimed the life of Corey Warmington, a 32-year-old devoted father and passionate fisherman from Bridge City. An innocent bystander, Warmington was in his apartment, unknowingly in the path of a bullet that stemmed from a car theft incident earlier that day.

Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO), the car’s owner had managed to locate the stolen vehicle and was awaiting a new key when the alleged thieves returned. In the ensuing confrontation, shots were fired, one of which tragically found its way to Warmington’s apartment. The suspects, as reported by the JPSO, remain at large.

A Family In Grief

Tanyijah James, Warmington’s sister, and Ronisha Johnson, the mother of two of his children, expressed their deep sorrow at his untimely death. They described Warmington as a loving father and an avid fisherman, his life brutally cut short by a stray bullet. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto echoed their sentiments, emphasizing Warmington’s innocence in the tragic event.

Remembering Corey Warmington

The family is left to mourn the loss of Warmington, vowing to keep his memory alive and support each other in these testing times. They also pledged to take care of his children, ensuring they grow up remembering their father’s love and passion for life.

The JPSO continues to investigate the incident and urged the public to come forward with any information that might lead to the apprehension of the suspects.