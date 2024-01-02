en English
Crime

Tragic New Year’s Eve: Man Fatally Assaulted at Disco Party in Tabogon, Cebu

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Tragic New Year's Eve: Man Fatally Assaulted at Disco Party in Tabogon, Cebu

In the early morning of December 31, 2023, the festive atmosphere of a disco party in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Taba-ao, Tabogon, Cebu, turned tragic. A 33-year-old man, Reynan Presillas, ended up mortally wounded in a violent confrontation. The man responsible for this brutal act, as identified by the police, was a 27-year-old Joseph Lumapas, a local resident.

The Arrest and Investigation

Soon after the incident, the authorities apprehended Lumapas during a follow-up operation. The investigation, spearheaded by Captain Florencio Cabanlit, Jr. of the Tabogon police, brought to light the circumstances leading to this bloody encounter. It was found that both Presillas and Lumapas were under the influence of alcohol when an altercation broke out between them. Reports suggest that Lumapas, abetted by his companions, took turns assaulting Presillas, resulting in his demise.

A Brawl Turned Fatal

According to initial reports, Presillas was attempting to intervene in an assault on his 18-year-old cousin when he himself became the target. He was attacked by a group of about 18 men and succumbed to his injuries. While Lumapas was arrested, eight other attackers were identified but remain at large. Authorities are preparing to file a homicide complaint against the group for the death of Presillas.

Alcohol and Conflict

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of alcohol-induced violence. The deadly brawl that claimed Reynan Presillas’ life, started as an alcohol-fueled dispute, escalated rapidly into a full-blown assault. It also sheds light on the importance of effective law enforcement in preventing such incidents and ensuring that justice is served swiftly and appropriately. As the investigation continues, the people of Tabogon hope for a swift resolution to this tragic case.

Crime Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

