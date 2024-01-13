en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragic Misdirection: Upstate New York Driveway Shooting Shocks Community

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Tragic Misdirection: Upstate New York Driveway Shooting Shocks Community

In a shocking incident, a 66-year-old man from upstate New York stands accused of shooting a young woman following a tragic mistake. The woman and her group, unaware of their misdirection, turned into the wrong driveway, leading to a fatal mishap that has captured the attention of local media and sparked discussions on legal and criminal implications.

An Unforeseen Tragedy

The accused, Kevin Monahan, is currently on trial for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis in his Hebron driveway. The defense’s argument revolves around the claim that this horrifying event was a ‘terrible accident’ involving a defective gun, with the fatal shot being discharged when Monahan stumbled and accidentally knocked the firearm.

Second-Degree Murder Charges

Monahan is facing charges of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Gillis after a car she was riding in accidentally turned into Monahan’s driveway. The prosecution and defense are locked in a heated debate, examining the events leading up to the shooting and assessing the impact of the young woman’s untimely death.

A Contentious Defense

The defense’s case heavily relies on the claim that the gun was defective and had a tendency to fire on its own. They argued that the second shot, which ultimately led to Gillis’s death, was unintentional. However, the prosecution questioned the credibility of Mrs. Monahan’s testimony, labeling her a hostile witness and arguing that her fears were greatly exaggerated.

0
Crime United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
28 seconds ago
Scott Andrew Minigle Charged in Domestic Violence Case Linked to Partner's Death
Scott Andrew Minigle, aged 52, has found himself embroiled in a serious domestic violence-related charge, stemming from an incident in December involving his then-partner, Jodie Lovell. The case, which has shocked the local community, has raised awareness and sparked conversations about the often hidden and complex issue of domestic violence. Charges and Allegations Minigle has
Scott Andrew Minigle Charged in Domestic Violence Case Linked to Partner's Death
High-Speed Chase Ends in Gunfire: Driver Charged with Multiple Offences
6 mins ago
High-Speed Chase Ends in Gunfire: Driver Charged with Multiple Offences
Manipur Tragedy: Father and Son Among Three Found Dead, Fourth Individual Still Missing
11 mins ago
Manipur Tragedy: Father and Son Among Three Found Dead, Fourth Individual Still Missing
Infant In Critical Condition After Shooting; Suspect Apprehended
1 min ago
Infant In Critical Condition After Shooting; Suspect Apprehended
Mason Perkins Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer
2 mins ago
Mason Perkins Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Police Officer
Sudanese Refugee Convicted of Rape in the UK Raises Immigration Vetting Concerns
2 mins ago
Sudanese Refugee Convicted of Rape in the UK Raises Immigration Vetting Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
3 mins
Kalen DeBoer Steps into Legend's Shoes as Alabama's New Head Coach
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
4 mins
Preparing for the Spotlight: Isaiah Adams Gears Up for 2024 NFL Draft
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
6 mins
AFCON 2023: On the Brink of History
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
7 mins
Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
7 mins
34th Africa Cup of Nations: Potential Records in the Offing
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
8 mins
Journalistic Freedom Under Scrutiny: Unpacking David Menzies' Arrest
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
9 mins
First Lady's 'Fexting': An Innovative Approach or a Potential Slippery Slope?
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
10 mins
Jordanian Demonstrations Show Solidarity with Palestine Amidst Regional Tensions
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
11 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Calls for ICJ Intervention
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app