Tragic Loss in Nagpur: Man Dies Preventing Friend's Suicide Attempt, Assailant Arrested

In a heart-wrenching incident in Nagpur, a young man lost his life in an attempt to prevent a suicide. On Thursday night, Rohit Gyaneshwar Kharwe, distressed by his inability to find his missing sister for the past seven years, decided to take his own life. Rohit, who was living with his friend Manish Pramod Karwade and his family in the Hudkeshwar area, blamed himself and his perceived failures for his sister's continued absence.

A Tragic Turn of Events

As Rohit attempted to end his life with a kitchen knife, Manish intervened, only to be pushed away forcefully. This resulted in Manish striking his head against a wall and sustaining injuries. Following this, Manish's brother, Shubham, stepped in to disarm Rohit. In a tragic twist of fate, Shubham ended up being accidentally stabbed in the ensuing struggle.

A Loss of Life

Shubham was immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries. A life that was trying to save another was lost in the process. The incident has left the Karwade family, friends, and the Hudkeshwar community in shock.

Legal Consequences

In the aftermath of the incident, Rohit was arrested by the Hudkeshwar police on Saturday. He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police are currently conducting further investigations to shed more light on this tragic situation. As the law takes its course, a family mourns the loss of a loved one and a community grapples with the stark realities of mental health and the importance of timely intervention.