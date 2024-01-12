en English
Crime

Tragic Loss in Karachi: Young Boy Shot Dead While Resisting Robbery

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Tragic Loss in Karachi: Young Boy Shot Dead While Resisting Robbery

In the heart of Karachi’s Surjani town neighborhood, a tragic turn of events unfolded that has left the city in shock. A young boy, Faiz Muhammad, just 20 years old, lost his life in a ruthless act of violence during a robbery attempt. Faiz, a diligent first-year student, and his father fell victim to a cruel attack by motorcycle-riding bandits who did not hesitate to open fire when the duo attempted to resist.

A Fatal Encounter

The father and son were gravely injured in the incident and were immediately rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for emergency medical attention. Despite the doctors’ relentless efforts, Faiz succumbed to the severity of his injuries, having sustained three bullet wounds to his head. His body was later transferred from Jinnah Hospital to the mortuary, marking a tragic end to a life full of potential.

An Echo of Violence

This incident is not an isolated one, but rather a reflection of an escalating trend of violent robberies in Karachi. Just last year, a shopkeeper in North Nazimabad met a similar fate at the hands of heartless robbers. The assailants, in both cases, managed to evade immediate capture and disappear into the city’s teeming streets.

Police Response and Public Safety

Investigations are presumably underway by the police to address this surge in violent crime and bring the offenders to justice. The repeated incidents of such heinous crimes underline the urgent need for more robust public safety measures and law enforcement policies.

Pakistan
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

