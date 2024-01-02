en English
Crime

Tragic Incidents Unfold in Karachi: Body Found at Railway Station and Arrests Made for New Year’s Celebratory Firing

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Tragic Incidents Unfold in Karachi: Body Found at Railway Station and Arrests Made for New Year’s Celebratory Firing

On the first day of the New Year, a chilling discovery was made at the busy Karachi Cantt Station. An unidentified body was found in a stationary train compartment, adding a somber note to the start of 2024. The body has been transported to a local hospital where identification procedures are underway.

Unidentified Body Found at Karachi Cantt Station

Authorities were alerted early in the morning when the body was found in an abandoned compartment of a stationary train at Karachi Cantt Station. The victim’s identity remains unknown, and the circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined. The local authorities have initiated a full-scale investigation into the incident, while medical personnel are working diligently to identify the deceased.

New Year’s Eve Celebratory Gunfire Ends in Tragedy

In a separate incident on New Year’s Eve, a festive celebration took a tragic turn on Mauripur Road in Karachi. Two individuals, including a police officer, were arrested for their involvement in celebratory gunfire that resulted in the injury of an eight-year-old child. The arrested individuals have been identified as Shahid, a local citizen, and Kashif, a police officer stationed at Pirabad police station.

The celebratory gunfire, a dangerous tradition often seen on New Year’s Eve, was carried out using Kashif’s service pistol. The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Docks police station in connection with the gunfire incident. The police are currently in the process of tracking down a third suspect linked to the incident. The arrest of Shahid and Kashif has underlined the urgency of addressing the misuse of firearms, particularly in celebratory settings, and the potential harm it can cause to innocent bystanders. The incidents at Karachi Cantt Station and on Mauripur Road serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that persist in ensuring public safety and law enforcement in the bustling city of Karachi.

Crime Obituary Pakistan
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

