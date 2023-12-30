Tragic Incident Unfolds in Hamilton: Man Found Dead in Overnight Homicide Investigation

A sudden death in the early hours of Saturday in Melville, Hamilton has spurred a homicide investigation. The deceased was discovered in a driveway of a house on Sundown Crescent, a quiet suburban street. The incident, which occurred at around 12:10 am, reportedly involved the deceased in a prior altercation at a different property on the same street.

A Connection Between Two Properties

The man’s death is suspected to be connected to an earlier incident at another property in the vicinity. A man from that address has been brought into assistance with the police inquiries. The police have established scene guards at both the properties involved as part of their ongoing investigation.

Increased Police Presence and Call for Assistance

With the investigation in full swing, residents have been alerted to an increased police presence conducting scene investigations throughout the day. The police have also issued an appeal to the locals, calling for any CCTV footage that might provide crucial evidence and aid in the case.

Public Outreach

Authorities are urging residents with any pertinent information to come forward. Individuals who can provide relevant details are encouraged to contact the police on the 105 number and reference the file number 231230/5501. The public’s help could prove instrumental in untangling the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.