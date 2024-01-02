en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragic Incident in North Waziristan: Six Barbers Brutally Murdered, Police Launch Investigation

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Tragic Incident in North Waziristan: Six Barbers Brutally Murdered, Police Launch Investigation

North Waziristan, a region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been jolted by a wave of brutal killings. The latest in the series of violent attacks is the cold-blooded murder of six barbers in the Mir Ali area. These victims, who were well-known figures in the local market owning barber shops, were reportedly abducted a day before their bodies were discovered, casting a shadow of terror over the region.

Horror Unfolds in Mir Ali

The barbers’ corpses were found on Tuesday, their lives extinguished by unidentified assailants. The local police have sprung into action, initiating an investigation to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. The details surrounding the abductions and subsequent murders remain sketchy, with the assailants’ identities and motives still shrouded in mystery.

A Bloody Night in Wana

This gruesome event was not an isolated incident. In a separate, equally horrifying event in Wana, North Waziristan, another group of unidentified gunmen launched a deadly attack on laborers involved in the construction of a police station. These laborers, three from the Burki tribe of Shikai and two from the Wazir tribe of Suparkai, were sleeping when the assailants struck, gunning down five and severely injuring a watchman.

Investigations Underway

The injured watchman and the bodies of the deceased laborers were rushed to the local hospital for medical treatment and post-mortem examinations respectively. The South Waziristan Police Department, given the gravity and heinous nature of the crime, has initiated an investigation into these killings. It is an earnest race against time to uncover the truth behind these brutal attacks that have sent shockwaves through the region and the nation.

0
Crime Pakistan Terrorism
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Incidents Unfold in Karachi: Body Found at Railway Station and Arrests Made for New Year's Celebratory Firing

By Mazhar Abbas

Visually Impaired Mother Pleads for Police Assistance in Finding Missing Child in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured

By Geeta Pillai

WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year's Eve Arrest ...
@Australia · 13 mins
WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year's Eve Arrest ...
heart comment 0
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Significant Police Operation Leads to Multiple Drug-Related Arrests

By Geeta Pillai

Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Significant Police Operation Leads to Multiple Drug-Related Arrests
Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation
Surat Police Unmask Human Trafficking Ring with Bangladeshi Ties

By Muhammad Jawad

Surat Police Unmask Human Trafficking Ring with Bangladeshi Ties
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
51 seconds
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
4 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
5 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
6 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
6 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
6 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
8 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
8 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
8 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
25 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app