Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Mother Accused of Strangling Her 2-Year-Old Son

In a heartrending occurrence in Giridih district, Jharkhand, a woman, Afsana Khatoon, has been charged with the alleged murder of her 2-year-old son. This tragic incident reportedly followed a domestic squabble, during which the child’s incessant crying while Afsana was on a call led to an unfortunate climax.

Unraveling the Disturbing Scene

The complaint, lodged by Rojan Ansari, the child’s grandfather, outlines a series of events that led to the child’s death. According to Ansari, following a heated dispute with her husband, Nizamuddin, Afsana locked herself and her younger son in a room on Thursday. Amidst this tense atmosphere, her son began crying during Afsana’s phone call, allegedly pushing her to the edge.

Tragic Discovery

In a fit of rage, Afsana reportedly strangled her son. The chilling aftermath was discovered when Afsana, after the act, invited her husband into the room. They found their son unconscious, leading to immediate transport to a nearby hospital. Despite the prompt medical attention, the child could not be revived.

The Controversy and Ongoing Investigation

Afsana insists she did not plan to kill her son, suggesting the child’s death was accidental due to a fall from the bed after she pushed him. However, the authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, which includes a postmortem examination of the child. The results of the investigation are eagerly awaited by all, who hope to understand the truth behind this tragic episode.