Tragic Fratricide in Lytle Creek: Brother Fatally Shoots Tyler Monfort

In the quiet expanse of Lytle Creek, a mountainous area west of the Cajon Pass, a late-night gathering in a vehicle took a tragic turn on December 30. The victim, Tyler Monfort, a 20-year-old resident of Jurupa Valley, was fatally shot. The alleged shooter, his own brother, 21-year-old Christian Monfort.

Unexpected Tragedy

According to sources, the incident occurred in a vehicle parked on an off-road trail. Christian, carrying a firearm, discharged the weapon. The bullet found its way to Tyler, leading to a fatal wound. In a desperate attempt to save Tyler, a friend who was with them drove to Dignity Health Urgent Care in Fontana. However, upon their arrival, Tyler was pronounced dead, succumbing to the gunshot wound.

Aftermath of the Incident

After the shooting, Christian fled the scene on foot. Later, he threatened an employee of a nearby business with the very gun that had caused his brother’s death. The law was quick to act, and Christian was subsequently arrested. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center, with the suspicion of murder hanging heavy over his head.

Awaiting Further Details

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, responsible for the investigation, has been tight-lipped about the case. They have not released any information regarding the motive behind the shooting or the specific circumstances that led to it. They have, however, urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Michael Roth of the Specialized Investigations Division. As the case unfolds, one question remains: What could have led a brother to allegedly pull the trigger on his own kin?