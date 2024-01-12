Tragic Family Feud in Portland Leads to Murder Charges

In a quiet corner of Portland, Oregon, a peaceful Tuesday afternoon was shattered by a terrifying act of violence. The Hazelwood neighborhood became the scene of a grisly crime that claimed the life of 32-year-old Cecil Yahtin. His demise, a tragic result of gunshot and stab wounds, has sent shockwaves through the community. The suspect in this harrowing incident is none other than the victim’s cousin, 27-year-old Jarrod Leo Yahtin-Cloud.

The Incident

The Portland Police Bureau received a distress call shortly after 12:30 p.m., alerting them to a stabbing incident near Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 126th Avenue. On arrival, they were confronted with a gruesome sight – one man dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Cecil Yahtin, a resident of the area.

The Aftermath

The investigation that ensued led to road closures in the vicinity, spanning from Northeast 124th Avenue to Northeast 128th Avenue, as authorities worked tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragic end. The following day, their efforts bore fruit with the arrest of Jarrod Leo Yahtin-Cloud near Southeast 126th Avenue and Southeast Glisan Street.

The Arrest and Charges

Yahtin-Cloud was subsequently detained at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder. As the Portland Police Bureau continues with its investigation, they have called for public assistance in this case. Urging anyone with relevant information to come forward, they have requested contact be made with Detective Tony Harris or Detective Jeff Sharp, referencing case number 24-6917.