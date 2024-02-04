Tragic End to Florida High-Speed Chase: Three Dead, One Critically Injured

In a devastating series of events, a high-speed police chase in Florida ended in a horrific wrong-way collision, leaving three dead and one critically injured. The pursuit, which spanned several miles and reached speeds over 100 mph, began when Kendra Dalyn Boone, 33, stole a sheriff's deputy SUV and proceeded to escape law enforcement efforts to apprehend her.

Escalation of a Routine Theft Incident

Boone's run began when a deputy responded to reports of an attempted car key theft. However, the situation spiraled out of control when Boone managed to steal the deputy's SUV and led authorities on a high-speed chase. Despite multiple attempts to halt the pursuit, including the deployment of stop sticks, Boone continued to evade capture, demonstrating a reckless disregard for public safety.

Tragic Conclusion of the Chase

The pursuit met a catastrophic end when Boone, in an attempt to bypass a semi-truck, lost control of the stolen vehicle, veering into oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with another car. The crash claimed the lives of Boone herself, and two South Carolina residents, Earl Middleton, 73, and a 72-year-old woman. Earl's brother, Russell Middleton, 74, survived the collision but was left in a critical condition.

A History of Crime

Investigations into Boone's past revealed a history of over 20 arrests, with convictions for grand theft, car theft, and attempted robbery. This incident has brought the spotlight back onto the perils of high-speed police chases and the fatal consequences they can have.

In a press conference, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods condemned Boone's actions, referring to her as a 'moron.' However, the incident has sparked renewed discussions about the protocols surrounding high-speed police chases and the risk they pose to innocent bystanders.